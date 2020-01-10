Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking to bounce back
Rinne led his team out for warmups and will start Thursday's road game against the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has struggled in his past five starts, going 1-4-0 along with a 3.72 GAA and .882 save percentage in that span. He'll draw a decent matchup against a Blackhawks team that ranks 20th in the league in goals per game this year (2.86). The Finn has been better on the road this campaign, going 6-4-0 along with a 2.71 GAA and .912 save percentage in 10 road appearances.
