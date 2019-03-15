Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking to dethrone Kings

Rinne is the starter for Thursday's road game in Los Angeles, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is coming off a 3-2 loss in his last start that saw the Preds' goaltender concede three goals on 15 shots. He should have an easier time picking up a win Thursday, facing a Kings team that has won only three times in its last 15 games. Meanwhile, Nashville enters play having lost back-to-back games.