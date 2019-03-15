Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking to dethrone Kings
Rinne is the starter for Thursday's road game in Los Angeles, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is coming off a 3-2 loss in his last start that saw the Preds' goaltender concede three goals on 15 shots. He should have an easier time picking up a win Thursday, facing a Kings team that has won only three times in its last 15 games. Meanwhile, Nashville enters play having lost back-to-back games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...