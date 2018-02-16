Predators' Pekka Rinne: Loses 4-3 to Flames

Rinne allowed four goals on 31 shots during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Calgary.

The veteran entered this contest with a 14-3-2 record at Bridestone Arena this season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to overreact to this mediocre showing. Rinne still boasts an elite .925 save percentage and 2.36 GAA for the campaign, so he remains a go-to option in all settings moving forward. It's also worth noting that once Kyle Turris (illness) is back in action, the Predators will be as healthy as they've been all season.