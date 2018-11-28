Predators' Pekka Rinne: Loses for just third time

Rinne allowed three goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Colorado.

The three goals are the most Rinne has given up in a single game this season. Meanwhile. the 36-year-old's record falls to 10-3-1 with a 1.77 GAA and a .938 save percentage after this most recent loss. It's possible he gets the night off Thursday when Nashville takes on Arizona, though a starter for that game has yet to be made official.