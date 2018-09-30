Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 12 saves in OT win

Rinne played the first half of Sunday's preseason finale, turning aside 12 shots in Nashville's 5-4 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Rinne gave way to Juuse Saros midway through the second period. Despite having not looked overly sharp in the preseason, there should be little concern regarding Rinne's status as the Predators undisputed go-to option in net. The Finnish netminder is going to be just fine in 2018-19, coming off an impressive 42-win campaign a season ago.