Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in win over Penguins
Rinne stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's shootout win over the Penguins.
While he wasn't as good as he was in his previous two outings, Rinne came away with his third straight victory Saturday, bringing him to 8-2-2 on the season. The veteran has been an excellent fantasy play this season, sporting a .929 save percentage and suffering just two regulation losses. He's one of the more reliable fantasy netminders around and should be in your lineup whenever the Predators are in action.
