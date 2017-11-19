Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 saves in win over Avalanche

Rinne stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over Colorado.

Rinne had given up five goals in a lost to Minnesota on Thursday, but it didn't take long for him to get back on track. The veteran netminder has earned the victory in six of his last seven starts and is now sporting a .922 save percentage. He's been up-and-down recently, but Rinne's 10-3-2 record is a fantasy goldmine. His heavy workload and talented skill set make him a safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.