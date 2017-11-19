Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 saves in win over Avalanche
Rinne stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over Colorado.
Rinne had given up five goals in a lost to Minnesota on Thursday, but it didn't take long for him to get back on track. The veteran netminder has earned the victory in six of his last seven starts and is now sporting a .922 save percentage. He's been up-and-down recently, but Rinne's 10-3-2 record is a fantasy goldmine. His heavy workload and talented skill set make him a safe fantasy play whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gives up five to Wild•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Called upon for Thursday start•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Collects fourth consecutive win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 26 saves in win over Penguins•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...