Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 stops in win over Wild

Rinne stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

The 35-year-old continued his strong play to begin the campaign, and Rinne now has a 3-1 record, 1.75 GAA and .943 save percentage through four starts as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner looks to post a GAA under 2.50 for the fifth straight season.

