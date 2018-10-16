Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 stops in win over Wild
Rinne stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
The 35-year-old continued his strong play to begin the campaign, and Rinne now has a 3-1 record, 1.75 GAA and .943 save percentage through four starts as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner looks to post a GAA under 2.50 for the fifth straight season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...