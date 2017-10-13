Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 30 stops in win over Stars

Rinne stopped 30 of 31 shots in Thursday's win over the Stars.

A very strong outing for the veteran netminder, who looked shaky in his first two contests of the season. Having played 60-plus games in each of his previous three seasons, it's clear Rinne is relied on heavily in Nashville. The 34-year-old is a must-own fantasy netminder due to his heavy workload and sensational skill that gives the Predators a great shot at winning every night.