Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 32 saves for 10th straight win

Rinne stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's victory over the Coyotes.

It was the 10th consecutive victory for Rinne, who advances to 39-9-4 on the season with a .929 save percentage. The veteran goaltender continues to be a fantasy ace and a prime reason why the Predators have an eight-point lead for first place in the Central Division over the Winnipeg Jets. Rinne is red-hot right now and needs to be in your lineup whenever he gets the nod.