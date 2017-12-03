Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 33 saves in shootout victory

Rinne stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's shootout victory over the Ducks.

Rinne bounced back after a lackluster defeat to the Canucks on Thursday. He and opposing netminder Ryan Miller both made an equal amount of saves through regulation, but Rinne was able to deny both Ducks' shooters in the skills competition. The Finnish netminder owns a fantastic 15-4-2 record with a .926 save percentage through 21 appearances, so make sure you keep him rolling.