Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 33 saves in shootout victory
Rinne stopped 33 of 35 shots in Saturday's shootout victory over the Ducks.
Rinne bounced back after a lackluster defeat to the Canucks on Thursday. He and opposing netminder Ryan Miller both made an equal amount of saves through regulation, but Rinne was able to deny both Ducks' shooters in the skills competition. The Finnish netminder owns a fantastic 15-4-2 record with a .926 save percentage through 21 appearances, so make sure you keep him rolling.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Fielding shots from Ducks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Can't handle Canucks in loss•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tasked with staving off Canucks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 37 saves for fifth straight win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shuts out Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...