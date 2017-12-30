Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 34 saves in loss

Rinne stopped 34 of 37 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

The veteran Finn has now lost three of his past four starts and owns a discouraging .880 save percentage during that stretch. Even with his underwhelming recent form in mind, it's tough to complain about Rinne's numbers (19-7-3 record, .924 save percentage and 2.47 GAA). If the luxury exists, it's still not out of the question to be selective with his opponents until he kicks this mini funk, though.