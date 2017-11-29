Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 37 saves for fifth straight win

Rinne saved 37 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

Not only was this Rinne's fifth consecutive win, it also improved him to 9-0-1 for the year at Bridgestone Arena. With an overall 14-2-2 record, .929 save percentage and 2.25 GAA for the campaign, the veteran has solidified himself as a high-end option in all fantasy settings moving forward.