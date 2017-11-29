Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 37 saves for fifth straight win
Rinne saved 37 of 39 shots during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
Not only was this Rinne's fifth consecutive win, it also improved him to 9-0-1 for the year at Bridgestone Arena. With an overall 14-2-2 record, .929 save percentage and 2.25 GAA for the campaign, the veteran has solidified himself as a high-end option in all fantasy settings moving forward.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Shuts out Blues•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Friday in St. Louis•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Comes up huge against Montreal•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets the call Wednesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 7-0-1 at Bridgestone•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...