Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 37 saves to edge Panthers

Rinne stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's win over Florida.

Rinne earned his fourth consecutive victory with another strong performance. The veteran outplayed fellow Finnish netminder Harri Sateri, who was making his first NHL start in the Panthers' crease. Rinne is at the top of his game right now and advances to 23-8-3 on the season with a .925 save percentage. Nashville is rolling right now and Rinne needs to be in your lineup every game.