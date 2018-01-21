Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 37 saves to edge Panthers
Rinne stopped 37 of 40 shots in Saturday's win over Florida.
Rinne earned his fourth consecutive victory with another strong performance. The veteran outplayed fellow Finnish netminder Harri Sateri, who was making his first NHL start in the Panthers' crease. Rinne is at the top of his game right now and advances to 23-8-3 on the season with a .925 save percentage. Nashville is rolling right now and Rinne needs to be in your lineup every game.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking for fourth straight win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defeats Coyotes in shootout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets start Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 12-3-2 at home•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting at home venue Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Wins 20th of season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...