Rinne allowed two goals on eight shots in relief of Juuse Saros during Friday's 7-0 loss to the Stars.

Rinne was no more effective than Saros in the contest, which the Stars dominated over the final 40 minutes. The 38-year-old Rinne has been relegated to a backup role for 2020-21, but with Saros' clunker Friday, Rinne may be in line for Sunday's start against the Stars. Given the firepower displayed Friday, it would be risky to trust Rinne in DFS if he gets the nod.