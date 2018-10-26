Predators' Pekka Rinne: Making progress in recovery
Rinne (undisclosed) skated Friday, but there's still no timetable for his return to game action, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is clearly trending in the right direction, but he'll likely have to log several full practices before being given the green light to return to the lineup. Juuse Saros will continue to shoulder the load as the Predators' starting netminder until Rinne is ready to return.
