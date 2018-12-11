Predators' Pekka Rinne: Named starter versus Senators

Rinne will start Tuesday's game against Ottawa, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne has struggled in recent outings, getting pulled in his last start and posting a 2-3-0 record over his last five appearances. A matchup with the struggling Senators could help the Finnish netminder find his game. Ottawa has lost three of its last four games and failed to score more than two goals in all four contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories