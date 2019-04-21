Predators' Pekka Rinne: Needs some help from team

Rinne made 21 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Stars on Saturday in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round.

The Stars' top line dominated the Predators. Tyler Seguin had a goal and assist, Alexander Radulov had two snipes and Jamie Benn set up three. The loss wasn't on Rinne -- the Preds' forwards have gone silent, except for fourth-line sniper Rocco Grimaldi. Rinne can't do it all, but he may have to if Nashville is going to advance. Dallas now leads the series 3-2 heading home for Game 6.