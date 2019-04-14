Predators' Pekka Rinne: Needs to be best Predator on ice
Rinne made 22 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas in Game 2.
Rinne was strong all night and managed to stay engaged when much of the game play was in the Stars' end. He needs to be the best Predator on the ice, as the team's big guns have all failed to produce offense much of this season and postseason. So far, so good. Rinne has allowed just four goals in two games.
