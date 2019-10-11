Predators' Pekka Rinne: Nets win despite giving up five

Rinne stopped 21 of 26 shots in Nashville's 6-5 win over Washington on Thursday.

It wasn't always pretty in a game that featured five lead changes, but Rinne improved to 3-0-0 on the season nonetheless. The 36-year-old had entered the game having allowed only two goals in each of his first two starts. Rinne was rock-solid again in 2018-19, going 30-19-4 with a 2.42 GAA and .918 save percentage and remains a reliable fantasy option in his 12th year as Nashville's No.1 goaltender.