Predators' Pekka Rinne: Not suiting up Tuesday
Rinne (illness) won't dress for Tuesday's game against the Senators, Kristopher Martel of Fox Sports Tennessee reports.
Juuse Saros will get the starting nod, and Connor Ingram, who was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday, will serve as the backup. Rinne was trending in the right direction after the game-day skate, so he will aim to get healthy for Thursday's matchup versus the Flames.
