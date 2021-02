Rinne stopped all 12 shots he faced to pick up the win after replacing Juuse Saros in Thursday's 6-5 overtime victory over Florida.

Saros allowed five goals on 24 shots through two periods, but Rinne stabilized the Predators' defense in the third period and overtime, allowing the team to dig out of a 5-3 hole. The veteran netminder improved his record to 2-2-0 despite poor rate stats, and he'll likely get the nod for the second leg of his team's back-to-back Friday in Florida.