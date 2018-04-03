Predators' Pekka Rinne: Opposing Panthers in Florida
Rinne will start in goal Tuesday night on the road against the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Rinne's last start was a dud, as he yielded six goals on 29 shots to host Buffalo to close out March. However, that's been an outlier to an otherwise spectacular season for the Finnish netminder who's gone 41-12-4 with a league-leading eight shutouts. He'll look to right the ship at BB&T Center against a Panthers team that ranks 14th in scoring and needs a miracle to wind up in the postseason.
