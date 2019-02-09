Predators' Pekka Rinne: Outduelled by rookie from St. Loo
Rinne made 30 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Blues.
He was the Preds' best penalty killer, stoning the white-hot Blues on three power plays. But his teammates couldn't beat the equally-hot Jordan Binnington enough to earn the win. Rinne has been up and down of late -- he is 2-4-1 in seven starts over the last month. And he has allowed 23 goals in that span. The Preds will continue to manage his time to make sure he's rested for the postseason. Be sure to have a contingency plan as you head into your playoffs.
