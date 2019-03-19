Predators' Pekka Rinne: Patrolling crease against Toronto
Rinne will draw the start against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is coming off his best start of the month his last time out, allowing just one goal on 26 shots in a March 14 win over the Kings. The Finnish netminder has been shaky all season and things haven't been much better as of late. Since the start of February, he owns a 2.63 GAA and .908 save percentage alongside his 7-6-0 record.
