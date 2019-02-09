Predators' Pekka Rinne: Patrolling crease Saturday

Rinne led the Predators out to the ice for pregame warmups, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. As a result, the Finn will be the road starter versus the Blues.

Rinne reportedly will be countered by fast-rising rookie Jordan Binnington in this matinee. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner is on pace for 28 wins -- a far cry from his career-best 42 from last season -- and his rate stats (2.47 GAA and .914 save percentage) have tapered off as well. Nonetheless, Rinne remains in the upper echelon of fantasy goalies in large part to being the last line of defense on a Preds team that owns a sterling plus-31 goal differential. Now, he'll duke it out with a Blues team that has won seven of the past 10 games.