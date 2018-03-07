Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt
Rinne will be the home starter Tuesday against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is riding a six-game win streak into this matchup, marking a .935 save percentage and one shutout in that span. Nashville has averaged five goals per game in front of him during that stretch, including converting six of 17 power-play opportunities (35.3 percent). Rinne is a top-tier starter Tuesday, seeing as the Finnish goaltender has just three losses in 19 outings since the calendar flipped to 2018.
