Play

Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt

Rinne will be the home starter Tuesday against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is riding a six-game win streak into this matchup, marking a .935 save percentage and one shutout in that span. Nashville has averaged five goals per game in front of him during that stretch, including converting six of 17 power-play opportunities (35.3 percent). Rinne is a top-tier starter Tuesday, seeing as the Finnish goaltender has just three losses in 19 outings since the calendar flipped to 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories