Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt
Rinne will tend twine Tuesday against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne will attempt to continue his red-hot streak of three straight wins with a .970 save percentage in that span. The Jets have been rolling lately too, with 4.83 goals per game over their last six, and they just added further depth at center with the trade acquisition of Paul Stastny. With a 32-9-4 record and .929 save percentage this season, Rinne can clearly handle whatever's thrown at him, but this divisional matchup is bound to be a tough one.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Continues red-hot streak•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 33 in milestone win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns away 36 in 5-2 win over Sens•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start versus Ottawa•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...