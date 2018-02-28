Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged for Tuesday's tilt

Rinne will tend twine Tuesday against the Jets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne will attempt to continue his red-hot streak of three straight wins with a .970 save percentage in that span. The Jets have been rolling lately too, with 4.83 goals per game over their last six, and they just added further depth at center with the trade acquisition of Paul Stastny. With a 32-9-4 record and .929 save percentage this season, Rinne can clearly handle whatever's thrown at him, but this divisional matchup is bound to be a tough one.