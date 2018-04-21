Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged to start Game 5

Rinne will be the home starter for Game 5 against the Avalanche on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne looked shaky in Games 2 and 3, allowing eight goals on 45 shots for a .822 save percentage. The 35-year-old came back like the veteran he is and stopped 31 of 33 shots in Game 4 for the win. To make the matchup more favorable, Andrew Hammond will patrol Colorado's crease, and he has only played in seven NHL games over the past two seasons.