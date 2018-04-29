Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pegged to Sunday's start
Rinne will be the home starter for Game 2 against the Jets on Sunday.
Rinne was yanked in Game 1 after he yielded three goals on 16 shots, but coach Peter Laviolette is confident he'll bounce back. No matter how well Rinne plays Sunday, it's up to the Predators to figure out Connor Hellebuyck, who stymied 47 of 48 shots Thursday. Therefore, Rinne is a risky start for in most playoff formats.
