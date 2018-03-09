Predators' Pekka Rinne: Picks up another win

Rinne made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.

Winning has become routine for Rinne and the Predators. Case in point, the Finnish netminder has picked up a win in 18 of his last 20 outings. He hasn't been getting by on offensive support this season, either. Rinne has a 2.28 GAA and .928 save percentage, both of which safely rank in the top 10 among NHL goalies.