Predators' Pekka Rinne: Picks up another win
Rinne made 31 saves on 33 shots in a 4-2 win over the Ducks on Thursday.
Winning has become routine for Rinne and the Predators. Case in point, the Finnish netminder has picked up a win in 18 of his last 20 outings. He hasn't been getting by on offensive support this season, either. Rinne has a 2.28 GAA and .928 save percentage, both of which safely rank in the top 10 among NHL goalies.
