Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pitches second consecutive shutout

Rinne stopped all 19 shots he faced for his second consecutive shutout Thursday against the Kings.

Nashville blew out Los Angeles by a 5-0 score, but Rinne still had to make some key saves along the way. The Finnish netminder has racked up six straight wins, bringing him to 25-8-3 on the season with a .928 save percentage. He's standing on his head right now and warrants a fantasy start whenever the Predators are in action.