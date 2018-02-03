Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pitted against Rangers at home
Rinne will assume the home net against the Rangers on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
The Blueshirts have struggled quite a bit away from The Big Apple, as they've only won eight out of a possible 22 road games this season. However, Rinne has gone against the grain by maintaining a .914 save percentage at Bridgestone Arena compared to an outstanding .944 clip away from the home venue. We wouldn't expect Rinne owners to bench him in season-long formats, but there still should be better DFS matchups available for the 11 games remaining on Saturday's docket.
