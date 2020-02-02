Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plays well, still takes 'L'
Rinne stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 3-0 loss to Vegas on Saturday.
Rinne's 36 saves were a season high but the complete lack of offensive support left him with his fourth loss in his last five home starts. Still, it was an encouraging individual performance in what has otherwise been a tough season for the 37-year-old. He'll look to get back into the win column Tuesday when Nashville begins a road trip in Winnipeg.
