Predators' Pekka Rinne: Plenty of support in win
Rinne stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Islanders.
Rinne found himself trailing 3-1 midway through the second period before the Predators erupted for seven unanswered goals. It was only Rinne's fourth win since Halloween and his playing time continues to be sporadic as he works his way through a rough stretch. Rinne has allowed four goals or more in seven of his last 11 starts and his season save percentage sits at .894.
