Predators' Pekka Rinne: Posts shutout in Game 6

Rinne stopped 22 shots in a 5-0 shutout victory over the Avalanche on Sunday. The Predators won the series 4-2.

After getting pulled in Game 3, Rinne stopped 78 of the final 82 shots he faced (.951). In Games 4 and 6 on the road, Rinne was spectacular posting a .964 save percentage. With the 35-year-old seemingly regaining his 2017 postseason form -- he posted two shutouts in the playoffs last season -- the Predators remain the team to beat in the Western Conference.