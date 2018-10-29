Predators' Pekka Rinne: Practice with team Monday

Rinne (undisclosed) told reporters he is "feeling great" after joining the team for Monday's practice session, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Given the confidence level the team has in backup Juuse Saros, it can afford to be patient about getting Rinne back into the net. The 35-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to suiting up, while Troy Grosenick will head back to AHL Milwaukee. The Preds may even decide to have Rinne serve as the backup for one game before giving him his next start.