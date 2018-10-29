Predators' Pekka Rinne: Practices with team Monday
Rinne (undisclosed) told reporters he is "feeling great" after joining the team for Monday's practice session, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Given the confidence level the team has in backup Juuse Saros, it can afford to be patient about getting Rinne back into the net. The 35-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to suiting up, while Troy Grosenick will head back to AHL Milwaukee. The Preds may even decide to have Rinne serve as the backup for one game before giving him his next start.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Making progress in recovery•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will go on injured reserve•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 stops in win over Wild•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending goal Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.