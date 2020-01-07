Predators' Pekka Rinne: Presumed starter against Boston

Per Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean, Rinne was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus the Bruins.

Rinne was dialed in during his last start Saturday against L.A., stopping 23 of 24 shots en route to his 14th victory of the campaign. The 37-year-old Finn will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a slumping Boston club that's lost three consecutive contests.