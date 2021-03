Rinne will start in the road crease in Saturday's game versus the Lightning, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is making a seventh straight start with Juuse Saros (upper body) still out of commission. The 28-year-old Rinne has struggled lately, producing an .874 save percentage and a 4.17 GAA over his six appearances. The odds are stacked against him Saturday, as the Bolts lead the league with 3.64 goals per game.