Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pulled in Game 7 loss
Rinne was pulled just 10:47 into Thursday's season-ending, 5-1 Game 7 loss to the Jets.
Rinne got the quick hook after allowing a pair of goals on just seven shots to bury his team in a 2-0 hole. It was his third time getting pulled in four home games this series. This was a disappointing end to an otherwise fantastic campaign from the 35-year-old netminder, who guided his club to the league's best regular-season record with a 42-13-4 personal mark, 2.31 GAA and .927 save percentage.
