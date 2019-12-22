Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pulls out overtime win

Rinne made 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over Boston on Saturday.

He almost pulled out the win in regulation, but the Bruins turned up the heat late in the third. They knotted it at 18:55. Rinne stood tall through overtime and served up his third win in four starts. He's not performing like he has in the past -- he has a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage. At 37, Rinne's best is behind him, but used appropriately, he should still provide fantasy value.