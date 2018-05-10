Predators' Pekka Rinne: Putting it all on the line Thursday

Rinne will start in goal Thursday night against the Jets for Game 7 of the conference semifinals, WKRN reports.

This is about as obvious of a starting goalie confirmation as it gets, as Rinne is one of the best goalies in the league -- hence how he's a finalist for the Vezina Trophy -- and it's his last chance to help the Predators advance to the Western Conference finals. With that said, the Jets have found success against the Finn in the series based on his pedestrian ratios (3.25 GAA and .906 save percentage) and Rinne losing every other game starting with the April 27 opener at Bridgestone Arena.