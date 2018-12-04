Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rattles Sabres for 12th win
Rinne stopped 21 of 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
He more than earned this one, standing on his head at the close of the third period and turning aside five shots in the final 71 seconds to preserve the win. Rinne has yet to allow more than three goals in a game all season, and the 36-year-old now sports a 12-4-1 record and .935 save percentage through 19 appearances.
