Predators' Pekka Rinne: Records 33 saves in defeat

Rinne made 33 saves on 35 shots in a 2-1 overtime defeat against the Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Predators were nursing a 1-0 lead in the third period when new old Blackhawks wing Patrick Sharp tied the game at one. In overtime, another former Blackhawks wing who returned this summer, Brandon Saad, won the game. Rinne didn't open up the season very well, but in his last two starts, he's yielded just three goals on 66 shots, giving him a .955 save percentage.