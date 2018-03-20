Predators' Pekka Rinne: Records eighth shutout of season Monday
Rinne stopped all 35 shots he faced in Monday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.
Not only did he set a new career high with his eighth shutout of the season, Rinne joined a very exclusive club by reaching 40 wins in a season for the third time -- a club that includes Hall of Famers Terry Sawchuk and Jacques Plante and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur. The 35-year-old also has an active 11-game win streak going, and with the Preds poised to lock up the top seed in the Western Conference, the only thing that might slow Rinne down is the need to rest him before the playoffs.
