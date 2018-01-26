Predators' Pekka Rinne: Records fourth shutout

Rinne saved 27 shots during Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over New Jersey.

The Veteran Finn has now won five straight games to improve to 24-8-3 with a .927 save percentage, 2.35 GAA and four shutouts for the campaign. There's potential for Nashville to be cautious of Rinne's workload moving forward, and with Juuse Saros also playing well, the Preds have that luxury. It's hardly a concern, though. Continue to start Rinne confidently in all settings.