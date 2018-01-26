Predators' Pekka Rinne: Records fourth shutout
Rinne saved 27 shots during Thursday's 3-0 shutout win over New Jersey.
The Veteran Finn has now won five straight games to improve to 24-8-3 with a .927 save percentage, 2.35 GAA and four shutouts for the campaign. There's potential for Nashville to be cautious of Rinne's workload moving forward, and with Juuse Saros also playing well, the Preds have that luxury. It's hardly a concern, though. Continue to start Rinne confidently in all settings.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday in New Jersey•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 37 saves to edge Panthers•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Looking for fourth straight win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Defeats Coyotes in shootout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets start Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Improves to 12-3-2 at home•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...