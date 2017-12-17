Predators' Pekka Rinne: Records third shutout of season
Rinne posted a shutout, stopping all 32 shots he faced, in a 2-0 victory against the Flames on Saturday.
The veteran goaltender has been a bit streaky this season, but he's very hot at the moment, having posted a .948 save percentage in his last five games. Behind that streak, Rinne has seen his season save percentage rise to .930. He is also among the leaders with 18 wins. It will be interesting to see if Rinne follows up this peak with yet another valley, but if he can sustain anything close to this level of success, he will be back in the Vezina Trophy conversation as he was earlier in his career.
