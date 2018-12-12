Predators' Pekka Rinne: Recovers from early error

Rinne allowed a goal on the first shot of the game but stopped the remaining 25 shots, earning a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

This was the opponent and the game that Rinne needed to get back on track. The Predators' defense did their job and kept the Senators at bay for most of the night, and Rinne played the way he's capable of playing to combine for a great effort. With a middling Vancouver attack up next, Rinne is a solid option for Thursday.