Predators' Pekka Rinne: Recovers from early error
Rinne allowed a goal on the first shot of the game but stopped the remaining 25 shots, earning a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
This was the opponent and the game that Rinne needed to get back on track. The Predators' defense did their job and kept the Senators at bay for most of the night, and Rinne played the way he's capable of playing to combine for a great effort. With a middling Vancouver attack up next, Rinne is a solid option for Thursday.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Named starter versus Senators•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Surprise loser in Vancouver•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Vancouver•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rattles Sabres for 12th win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In net versus Sabres•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Helps bench boss reach milestone•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...