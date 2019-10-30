Predators' Pekka Rinne: Registers second straight shutout

Rinne turned aside all 20 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Chicago on Tuesday.

Rinne is red-hot, having allowed just one goal during a three-game winning streak that has included back-to-back shutouts over division rivals Minnesota and Chicago. He has yet to lose a game in regulation this season, going 7-0-1 with a 1.74 GAA and .937 save percentage through his first eight appearances. He'll put his scoreless streak on the line Thursday against Calgary.